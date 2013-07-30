Al Jazeera America Names Bureau Correspondents

Al Jazeera America has named the correspondents at 10 of its 12 bureaus in advance of the launch of the channel later this month, including Libby Casey, who will report from Washington. Casey had most recently been host of C-SPAN's morning programming block, Washington Journal.

Elsewhere, the new correspondents are:

Ash-har Quraishi will report from Chicago. He is formerly from noncommercial WTTW Chicago, where he reported for the nightly news show Chicago Tonight.

Heidi Zhou Castro will report from Dallas. She worked as weekend and evening anchor at YNN Austin.

Paul Beban, formerly a producer with Al Jazeera English, will report from Denver.

Bisi Onile-Ere, who previously was with WDIV-TV Detroit, will serve as the correspondent from the Detroit bureau.

Jennifer London, formerly a correspondent with NBC, MSNBC and noncommercial KCET Los Angeles, will report from L.A.

Jonathan Martin, formerly with WSMV-TV Nashville, will report from the Nashville bureau.

Robert Ray, from the Associated Press, will be a correspondent in the New Orleans bureau.

Allan Schauffler, an anchor with KING-TV Seattle, will report from that city.

Natasha Ghoneim, who previously worked as a general assignment correspondent for stations across the U.S., will report from Miami.

The names of the correspondents for the network's New York and San Francisco bureaus will be released at a later date.

Al Jazeera America could face some new competition in the 24-hour cable news space. Sinclair has said it wants to expand NewsChannel 8, the regional news operation it is buying from Allbritton, into a national channel.