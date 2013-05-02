Al Jazeera America Adds Detroit Bureau
Al Jazeera America said Thursday that it will open a Detroit
bureau as part of the launch of the channel, still slated for later this year.
That comes after the New York-based channel reported earlier
this week that it will be opening a bureau in Chicago. It currently plans to
staff 12 bureaus across the country. It has said the new channel will need more
than 700 employees.
High-profile hires to date include Ali Velshi from CNN and Andrea
Stone (The Huffington Post/USA Today) and Tony Karon as senior online
executive producers, and veteran newspaperman Ed Pount to lead its
investigative team.
The channel also offering internships for journalism
students from the Detroit and Chicago areas at its headquarters, where they
will help create on-air and online content.
Al Jazeera bought Current TV earlier this year
and is re-launching it as a 24-hour news channel.
