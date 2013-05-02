Al Jazeera America Adds Detroit Bureau

Al Jazeera America said Thursday that it will open a Detroit

bureau as part of the launch of the channel, still slated for later this year.

That comes after the New York-based channel reported earlier

this week that it will be opening a bureau in Chicago. It currently plans to

staff 12 bureaus across the country. It has said the new channel will need more

than 700 employees.

High-profile hires to date include Ali Velshi from CNN and Andrea

Stone (The Huffington Post/USA Today) and Tony Karon as senior online

executive producers, and veteran newspaperman Ed Pount to lead its

investigative team.

The channel also offering internships for journalism

students from the Detroit and Chicago areas at its headquarters, where they

will help create on-air and online content.

Al Jazeera bought Current TV earlier this year

and is re-launching it as a 24-hour news channel.