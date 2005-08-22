Akimbo Hits Home Run

Internet-delivered on-demand video service Akimbo will now deliver Major League Baseball highlights and condensed games. The company inked the deal with MLB Advanced Media (MLBAM) on Monday.

Akimbo’s service requires purchase of a $199 Akimbo player and remote control as well as a $9.99 monthly subscription fee. The Akimbo box records up to 150 hours of content that can be displayed on a regular television set. Later this fall Akimbo will be built into Microsoft’s Media Center PC.

Baseball fans can expect most of the condensed games and highlights to be available in the early morning the day after games played.

They will also be able to watch clips from past seasons like record-breaking moments or perfect games, as well as post-season and World Series games.

“MLBAM is always looking for innovative ways to help our audience enjoy more baseball,” says Gordon Govens, vice president of business development for MLBAM. “Akimbo's VOD service is perfect because it combines the convenience of the Internet with the comfort of the living room.”