Akamai co-founder killed in terrorist crash

Akamai Technologies co-founder, CTO and board member Daniel C. Lewin, one of the driving forces behind edge server development and video streaming, was killed in the crash of United Airlines flight 11 on Tuesday morning.

Lewin, 31, is survived by his wife and two sons. George H. Conrades, chairman and chief executive officer of Akamai said in a statement, "Danny was a wonderful human being. He will be deeply missed by his many friends at Akamai. Our thoughts and prayers are with Danny's family, friends and colleagues during this time of national tragedy and personal loss." - Ken Kerschbaumer