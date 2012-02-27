Ajit Pai and Jessica Rosenworcel are

two veteran Senate advisors with

FCC experience and the support of

legislators on

both sides of the

aisle. They were

the consensus

picks of Senate

Republican

and Democratic

leaders for the

two FCC seats

vacated last year

by commissioners Michael Copps

and Meredith Attwell Baker.

Rosenworcel is considered by Washington

insiders to be future FCC chairman

material, while Pai is described as

smart and ambitious. If they get full

Senate confirmation and are installed,

they will likely help determine how

broadcast spectrum is reclaimed and

re-auctioned for wireless, how media

ownership rules

are modified (or

not), how the

FCC regulates

indecency going

forward and how

the agency treats

broadband video

delivery systems.

And if their

nominations are ultimately thwarted

by the unrelated flap over Light-

Squared’s FCC waiver, their names

should be remembered as victims of a

seemingly systemic D.C. divisiveness

that continues to keep capable people

from doing important work.