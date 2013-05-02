Airing Hi-Def Commercials Should No Longer Cost More Than Standard Definition

Over the past several months, we have engaged in an

interesting research project designed to paint a picture of the local TV

advertising landscape and examine how large and small advertisers fit into that

landscape.

Our method has been to record local broadcasts on multiple stations,

in multiple markets, and then sift through the data.

Some of the results, while surprising, did not completely

catch us off guard. For instance, we learned that 80% of the recorded spots

were aired in high-definition, which represents a major increase from a couple of

years back when around 25% were airing in hi-def. This was only mildly

interesting since we knew from our own internal trends that there had been a

pretty dramatic increase in recent years.

There was, however, a completely unexpected, consistent

trend that stuck out: We expected to find that national advertisers with deeper

pockets had an advantage over regional advertisers in the realm of HD spot

broadcasts on local television.

According to our findings, however, that supposition turned

out to be, by and large, unfounded. While the large national marketers still

maintain an advantage, the regional advertisers have closed the gap and tend to

be more or less on par with the national brands on the local television front

when it comes to airing HD spots.

And quite surprisingly, it became clear, almost right away,

that in the arena of local broadcast television, mom-and-pop advertisers have

pulled ahead of their large national and regional rivals in HD spot airing.

Some examples:

The Big Three auto automakers are airing standard-definition

spots on HD stations, while "lowly" local car dealers are airing

their locally produced spots in HD, often during the same commercial break.

Locally owned furniture retailers are airing HD spots, while larger chains are

still in SD.

Nationally known fast food and pizza advertisers are still running SD spots,

while the local pizzeria is in full HD.

Casual dining national steakhouses are actually showing food shots in SD, while

the local competitors are running HD food footage.

There are a couple of reasons for this surprising technology

advantage inversion. First, local advertisers' spots are frequently produced by

TV stations which would rather have a root canal than run their in-house

produced spots in SD. Second, the spot upload is free to the clients in this situation. Conversely, a national or

regional advertiser with a 200+ station footprint is being told by their agency

that it will cost up to 1000% more to distribute their spots in HD than SD.

A possible explanation for this phenomenon is that in many cases,

ad agencies have distribution contracts with large vendors that don't

necessarily benefit all clients equally.

National advertisers can afford to pay $100+ per spot to

distribute in HD as their distribution footprint consists of the Big Four

broadcast networks and larger cable nets (30-40 total stations).

It is a different story for the regional clients, however,

which must distribute to a much larger number of stations to reach their

audiences. At those rates, the distribution costs would rival the actual

production costs spent to create the spots.

But given that CPU power, storage and bandwidth have

increased exponentially over the past five years, there's no reason HD

distribution should cost much more -- or more at all -- than SD.

For the media, to run a hi-def spot is not more costly.

Post-production doesn't cost more as most advertisers are finishing in HD

regardless of how the spot runs.

A distribution vendor's exaggerated sales projections to

their shareholders/investors or the contract an agency signed with a vendor

should not obligate a regional advertiser to either pony up ridiculous sums of

money or be relegated to second-class status on the local broadcasting

airwaves, diminishing their brands in the process.

And yet, that is seemingly what has happened.

SpotGenie

Partners LLC, based in Atlanta, is a privately held technology and service

company dealing in the digital distribution of high-definition television and

radio spots, trafficking, tracking, asset management and other post-production

services.