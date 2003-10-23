On Air Staffs Up
Twentieth Television’s On Air with Ryan Seacrest
has added two executive producers, a news anchor and other staff to the syndicated show as it gears up for a January-2004 launch.
David Armour joins Adam Freeman and host Seacrest as executive producer. Armour has also executive-produced such syndie talkers as Queen Latifah
, The Montel Williams Show
and The Ricki Lake Show
. Armour also consults on another Twentieth show, Classmates
.
Marla Kell Brown comes on as consulting executive producer. Brown was executive producer of The Arsenio Hall Show
and produced The Morning Show with Regis Philbin and Kathie Lee Gifford
, later to become Live with Regis and Kathie Lee
. She was also a news producer at WABC-TV in New York.
In the talent department, Rosanna Tavarez will be the show’s news anchor. Tavarez was part of pop group Eden’s Crush, discovered on The WB Television Network’s Popstars
. She’s also been a reporter/producer on Telemundo/MUN2 show Fuzion
.
Other staff joining On Air
includes Mary Jaras as senior news producer, Siobhan Schanda as music-talent booker and Tricia Daniels and Kari Johnson as celebrity-talent bookers.
On Air has been cleared in 90% of the country and will be shot live each day at the Hollywood & Highland entertainment complex.
