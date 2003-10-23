On Air Staffs Up

Twentieth Television’s On Air with Ryan Seacrest

has added two executive producers, a news anchor and other staff to the syndicated show as it gears up for a January-2004 launch.

David Armour joins Adam Freeman and host Seacrest as executive producer. Armour has also executive-produced such syndie talkers as Queen Latifah

, The Montel Williams Show

and The Ricki Lake Show

. Armour also consults on another Twentieth show, Classmates

.

Marla Kell Brown comes on as consulting executive producer. Brown was executive producer of The Arsenio Hall Show

and produced The Morning Show with Regis Philbin and Kathie Lee Gifford

, later to become Live with Regis and Kathie Lee

. She was also a news producer at WABC-TV in New York.

In the talent department, Rosanna Tavarez will be the show’s news anchor. Tavarez was part of pop group Eden’s Crush, discovered on The WB Television Network’s Popstars

. She’s also been a reporter/producer on Telemundo/MUN2 show Fuzion

.

Other staff joining On Air

includes Mary Jaras as senior news producer, Siobhan Schanda as music-talent booker and Tricia Daniels and Kari Johnson as celebrity-talent bookers.

On Air has been cleared in 90% of the country and will be shot live each day at the Hollywood & Highland entertainment complex.

