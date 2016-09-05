AIMS Membership Passes 50

The addition of three new companies has pushed membership in the Alliance of IP Media Solutions (AIMS) past 50, with the group of media and broadcast industry suppliers also celebrating a key endorsement from IABM.

The newest members of AIMS — which promotes open standards for broadcast’s transition to IP, with a focus on the VSF TR-03, VSF TR-04, SMPTE 2022-6 and AES67 standards — includes equipment manufacturer Axon, video production systems company Ross Video and data storage systems company EMC.

“Since the founding of AIMS last December, we have experienced a rapid rate of growth in our membership,” said AIMS chairman Michael Cronk, in a statement. “This reflects a wide and increasing awareness that a common, open standards based approach to IP interoperability is the best way forward.”

At this week’s IBC event in Amsterdam, AIMS and IABM — the international trade group representing suppliers of broadcast and media tech products and services — will join forces to show off interoperability technologies at the IBC IP Interoperability Zone. IABM has given its endorsement of AIMS’ roadmap for the adoption of IP protocols for media applications.

"With over 450 suppliers to the media and entertainment industry in its membership, the IABM's endorsement of the AIMS roadmap is significant," Cronk said. "What we are seeing is a general alignment across the industry around one set of protocols for IP interoperability."

Peter White, CEO of IABM, added: "For a number of years now, the industry has needed a way forward to collaborate on IP interoperability. We are pleased to be standing alongside AIMS and wholeheartedly endorse the AIMS roadmap as the path that provides that way forward."