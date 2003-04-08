AIMA aims for April charter vote

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and the American Federation of Television and

Radio Artists (AFTRA) Friday finalized the new charter and bylaws of their

merging unions.

The new union will be called the Alliance of International Media Artists

(AIMA).

It will now incorporate SAG, AFTRA and the American Federation of Recording

Artists (AFRA).

The new rules of the road will be submitted to the unions' respective

national boards April 12 for approval.