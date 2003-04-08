AIMA aims for April charter vote
The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and the American Federation of Television and
Radio Artists (AFTRA) Friday finalized the new charter and bylaws of their
merging unions.
The new union will be called the Alliance of International Media Artists
(AIMA).
It will now incorporate SAG, AFTRA and the American Federation of Recording
Artists (AFRA).
The new rules of the road will be submitted to the unions' respective
national boards April 12 for approval.
