Ailes, Williams to Present Golden Mike Award
The Broadcasters Foundation Friday announced presenters for
the 2011 Golden Mike Award ceremony on Feb. 28 in New York.
Roger Ailes, chairman and CEO of Fox News and chairman of
Fox Television Stations; David Barrett, president and CEO of Hearst Television;
Brian Williams, anchor of NBC Nightly
News; and Donald Graham, chairman and CEO of The Washington Post will be on hand to present the award to Alan W.
Frank, president and CEO of Post-Newsweek Stations.
Deborah Norville, anchor of Inside Edition, had previously
been announced host of the event.
The Golden Mike Award helps raise money for the Broadcasters
Foundation of America, which helps broadcasters in need.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.