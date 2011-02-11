Ailes, Williams to Present Golden Mike Award

The Broadcasters Foundation Friday announced presenters for

the 2011 Golden Mike Award ceremony on Feb. 28 in New York.

Roger Ailes, chairman and CEO of Fox News and chairman of

Fox Television Stations; David Barrett, president and CEO of Hearst Television;

Brian Williams, anchor of NBC Nightly

News; and Donald Graham, chairman and CEO of The Washington Post will be on hand to present the award to Alan W.

Frank, president and CEO of Post-Newsweek Stations.

Deborah Norville, anchor of Inside Edition, had previously

been announced host of the event.

The Golden Mike Award helps raise money for the Broadcasters

Foundation of America, which helps broadcasters in need.