The Agenda

Jan. 20-23, 2003, Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans
Monday, Jan. 20
10-11:30 a.m.
Around the World in 90 Minutes
Produced in association with the International Academy of TV Arts & Sciences
Moderator: Georges Leclere, Executive Director, IATAS
Presenters: Mathieu Bejot, TV France International; Li Jian, China International TV Corp.; Bhuvan Lall, Animation Producers Association of India; Elizabeth McDonald, Canadian Film & TV Production Association; Ian Robertson, Australian Broadcasting Authority; Mark Thompson, Channel 4 Television
11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
The 5th Annual Cable Connection
Sponsored by BROADCASTING & CABLE and Multichannel News
Moderator: Ray Murray, Banyan Productions
Panelists: Tom Cosgrove, ABC Family Channel; Gary Garfinkel, Showtime Networks (including Sundance); Jonathan Katz, Turner Entertainment Networks; Dan Salerno, Discovery Networks U.S.; Mary Silverman, Court TV
1:15-2:30 p.m.
3rd Annual How to Pitch Your Pitch
A primer for entering the annual Pitch Me! competition as well as a "How To" for delivering an effective pitch for a TV project.
Presenter: Jonathan Koch, Foglight Entertainment
2:45-4 p.m.
Advertiser Funded Programming: The World View
Hall A, Room 206-207
Moderator: Bill Wilson, ECM Group
Panelists: Dick Askin, Tribune Entertainment; Tom Gutteridge, The Television Corp.; Toni Erickson Knight, WorldLink; Robert Riesenberg, Magna Global Entertainment
3:30-4:30 p.m.
How to Network: Schmooze or Lose
Exhibit Hall Theatre
Presenter: Susan RoAne, author of How to Work a Room, The Secrets of Savvy Networking, What Do I Say Next? and Networking: Beyond the Buzzword.
Tuesday, Jan, 21
7:30-9 a.m.
Direct Response Television: But Wait, There's More!
Hall A, Room 206-207
Moderator: Earl Greenburg, Earl Greenburg Productions and Transactional Marketing Partners
Panelists: Linda Goldstein, Hall Dickler; Jack Kirby, ebrands Commerce Group; Joel Margulies, Transactional Marketing Partners; Tim O'Leary, Respond2; Mark Stroman, Endeavor Marketing Solutions
9-10 a.m.
Opening General Session
La Louisiane Ballroom
Presentation of the NATPE Chairman's Award to Representative Billy Tauzin (R-La.)
10:15-11:30 a.m.
Advertising Forecast 2003
Hall A, Room 206-207
Moderator: Jack Myers, Jack Myers Report
Panelists: Billy Campbell, Discovery Networks U.S.; Bill Cella, Magna Global USA; Pat Mullen, Tribune Television; Brian Robbins, Tollin/Robbins Productions; Steve Rosenberg, Universal Domestic TV & Universal TV Distribution; Bruce Rosenblum, TV Group, Warner Bros.
11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
Stay Tuned: A Programming Overview
Hall A, Room 206-207
Moderator: Elizabeth Guider, Variety
Panelists: Marc Berman, Mediaweek;
Mark Hoebich, TVtracker.com; Stacey Lynn Koerner, Initiative Media North America, Garnett Losak, Petry Media Corp.
2-3:15 p.m.
Lights, Camera ... Lawsuit!?! Sponsored by Media/Professional Insurance
Hall A, Room 206-207
Moderator: James Borelli, Media/Professional Insurance
Panelists: Eric Brass, WGBH-TV Boston; Eve Konstan, HBO; Kelli Sager, Davis Wright Termaine LLP; Mark Stephens, Finers Stephens Innocent
3:30-4:45 p.m.
Reality v. Spin: The Truth About TV Ratings & Research
Hall A, Room 206-207
Moderator: Cynthia Turner, Cynopsis
Panelists: Paul Donato, Nielsen Media Research; Andy Fessel, ABC TV Network; Betsy Frank, MTV Networks; Cheryl Idell, Intermedia Advertising Group; Lloyd Komesar, Buena Vista Television; Jack Wakshlag, Turner Broadcasting System
2-3:15 p.m.
Producers' Boot Camp: Surviving and Thriving in a Volatile Marketplace
Exhibit Floor Theatre
Speakers:
Cal Boyington, ICM; Pat Finn, In-Finn-Ity Productions; Jacquie Jordan, Jacquie Jordan Productions; Alex Wellen, CyberCrime
3:15-4:30 p.m.
Producers' Boot Camp: TV programming and development: What's Hot, What's Not?
Exhibit Floor Theatre
Speakers: Pierre Brogan, Paradigm Agency; Darren Campo, Court TV; Zig Gauthier, Sci Fi Channel; Libby Gill, Libby Gill & Co.; Jacquie Jordan, Jacquie Jordan Productions; Curt Northrup, Granada Entertainment USA
6:30-8 p.m.
7th Annual Pitch Me! Competition Sponsored by RealNetworks
La Louisiane Ballroom
Emcee: George Gray, Host, Weakest Link
Judges: Mark Itkin, William Morris Agency; Jonathan Koch, Foglight Entertainment; Pat Quinn, Paradigm Talent & Literary Agency; Ken Solomon, Fine Living
Wednesday, Jan. 22
7:30-8:45 a.m.
Family Programming Forum Sponsored by Main Street Entertainment.
Hall A, Room 206-207
Moderator: Carole Lieberman, media psychiatrist and TV/radio personality
Panelists: David Balsiger, Grizzly Adams Productions; Michael Copps, FCC Commissioner; Kevin Martin, FCC Commissioner; Jim McCleary, Main Street Entertainment; Lawrence Meli, Goodlife TV Network; Nikki Silver, RCN Entertainment.
9-10 a.m.
General Session
La Louisiane Ballroom
10:15-11:30 a.m.
Let's Make a Deal: Overseas Production Incentives
Hall A, Room 206-207
Moderator: David Jenkinson, C21 Media Ltd.
Panelists: Bob Campbell, Screentime Pty Ltd.; Pat Ferns, Banff TV Foundation; Phil Segal, Tribune Entertainment; Alexander Thies, Neue Filmproduktion TV
10-11 a.m.
Expand Your Audience and Your Revenue Through Online Subscription Services Presented by RealNetworks
Exhibit Floor Theatre
11:15-12:15 p.m.
An eTV Pitch Meeting: Making The Case For eTV—Literally
Exhibit Floor Theatre
Moderator: Marcia Zellers, American Film Institute
Panelists: Michael Davies, Who Wants To Be a Millionaire; Dave Housman, Charter Communications
12:30-1:30 p.m.
The POV on VOD Presented by the Digital Spectrum Roundtable
Exhibit Floor Theatre
Moderator: Tom Morgan, Digital Spectrum, IDG Executive Forums
2:15-3:15 p.m.
Interacting Outside the Box
Exhibit Floor Theatre
Moderator: Allison Dollar, Interactive Television Alliance
Panelists: Andy Beers, Microsoft TV Group; Bill Sheppard, Sun Microsystems
3:30-4:30 p.m.
Producing for Interactive Television
Presented by the Interactive Media Peer Group of the Academy of TV Arts & Sciences
Moderator: Brian Seth Hurst, The Opportunity Management Company & Governor, ATAS' Interactive Media Peer Group
Panelists: Brian Brunius, WNET-TV New York; Karen Lennon, BeyondZ Interactive Media; Stephanie Otto, Brainstorm Communications; John Roberts, Game Show Network
