The Agenda

Jan. 20-23, 2003, Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans



Monday, Jan. 20

10-11:30 a.m.

Around the World in 90 Minutes

Produced in association with the International Academy of TV Arts & Sciences

Moderator: Georges Leclere, Executive Director, IATAS

Presenters: Mathieu Bejot, TV France International; Li Jian, China International TV Corp.; Bhuvan Lall, Animation Producers Association of India; Elizabeth McDonald, Canadian Film & TV Production Association; Ian Robertson, Australian Broadcasting Authority; Mark Thompson, Channel 4 Television

11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.

The 5th Annual Cable Connection

Sponsored by BROADCASTING & CABLE and Multichannel News

Moderator: Ray Murray, Banyan Productions

Panelists: Tom Cosgrove, ABC Family Channel; Gary Garfinkel, Showtime Networks (including Sundance); Jonathan Katz, Turner Entertainment Networks; Dan Salerno, Discovery Networks U.S.; Mary Silverman, Court TV

1:15-2:30 p.m.

3rd Annual How to Pitch Your Pitch

A primer for entering the annual Pitch Me! competition as well as a "How To" for delivering an effective pitch for a TV project.

Presenter: Jonathan Koch, Foglight Entertainment

2:45-4 p.m.

Advertiser Funded Programming: The World View

Hall A, Room 206-207

Moderator: Bill Wilson, ECM Group

Panelists: Dick Askin, Tribune Entertainment; Tom Gutteridge, The Television Corp.; Toni Erickson Knight, WorldLink; Robert Riesenberg, Magna Global Entertainment

3:30-4:30 p.m.

How to Network: Schmooze or Lose

Exhibit Hall Theatre

Presenter: Susan RoAne, author of How to Work a Room, The Secrets of Savvy Networking, What Do I Say Next? and Networking: Beyond the Buzzword.

Tuesday, Jan, 21

7:30-9 a.m.

Direct Response Television: But Wait, There's More!

Hall A, Room 206-207

Moderator: Earl Greenburg, Earl Greenburg Productions and Transactional Marketing Partners

Panelists: Linda Goldstein, Hall Dickler; Jack Kirby, ebrands Commerce Group; Joel Margulies, Transactional Marketing Partners; Tim O'Leary, Respond2; Mark Stroman, Endeavor Marketing Solutions

9-10 a.m.

Opening General Session

La Louisiane Ballroom

Presentation of the NATPE Chairman's Award to Representative Billy Tauzin (R-La.)

10:15-11:30 a.m.

Advertising Forecast 2003

Hall A, Room 206-207

Moderator: Jack Myers, Jack Myers Report

Panelists: Billy Campbell, Discovery Networks U.S.; Bill Cella, Magna Global USA; Pat Mullen, Tribune Television; Brian Robbins, Tollin/Robbins Productions; Steve Rosenberg, Universal Domestic TV & Universal TV Distribution; Bruce Rosenblum, TV Group, Warner Bros.

11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.

Stay Tuned: A Programming Overview

Hall A, Room 206-207

Moderator: Elizabeth Guider, Variety

Panelists: Marc Berman, Mediaweek;

Mark Hoebich, TVtracker.com; Stacey Lynn Koerner, Initiative Media North America, Garnett Losak, Petry Media Corp.

2-3:15 p.m.

Lights, Camera ... Lawsuit!?! Sponsored by Media/Professional Insurance

Hall A, Room 206-207

Moderator: James Borelli, Media/Professional Insurance

Panelists: Eric Brass, WGBH-TV Boston; Eve Konstan, HBO; Kelli Sager, Davis Wright Termaine LLP; Mark Stephens, Finers Stephens Innocent

3:30-4:45 p.m.

Reality v. Spin: The Truth About TV Ratings & Research

Hall A, Room 206-207

Moderator: Cynthia Turner, Cynopsis

Panelists: Paul Donato, Nielsen Media Research; Andy Fessel, ABC TV Network; Betsy Frank, MTV Networks; Cheryl Idell, Intermedia Advertising Group; Lloyd Komesar, Buena Vista Television; Jack Wakshlag, Turner Broadcasting System

2-3:15 p.m.

Producers' Boot Camp: Surviving and Thriving in a Volatile Marketplace

Exhibit Floor Theatre

Speakers:

Cal Boyington, ICM; Pat Finn, In-Finn-Ity Productions; Jacquie Jordan, Jacquie Jordan Productions; Alex Wellen, CyberCrime

3:15-4:30 p.m.

Producers' Boot Camp: TV programming and development: What's Hot, What's Not?

Exhibit Floor Theatre

Speakers: Pierre Brogan, Paradigm Agency; Darren Campo, Court TV; Zig Gauthier, Sci Fi Channel; Libby Gill, Libby Gill & Co.; Jacquie Jordan, Jacquie Jordan Productions; Curt Northrup, Granada Entertainment USA

6:30-8 p.m.

7th Annual Pitch Me! Competition Sponsored by RealNetworks

La Louisiane Ballroom

Emcee: George Gray, Host, Weakest Link

Judges: Mark Itkin, William Morris Agency; Jonathan Koch, Foglight Entertainment; Pat Quinn, Paradigm Talent & Literary Agency; Ken Solomon, Fine Living

Wednesday, Jan. 22

7:30-8:45 a.m.

Family Programming Forum Sponsored by Main Street Entertainment.

Hall A, Room 206-207

Moderator: Carole Lieberman, media psychiatrist and TV/radio personality

Panelists: David Balsiger, Grizzly Adams Productions; Michael Copps, FCC Commissioner; Kevin Martin, FCC Commissioner; Jim McCleary, Main Street Entertainment; Lawrence Meli, Goodlife TV Network; Nikki Silver, RCN Entertainment.

9-10 a.m.

General Session

La Louisiane Ballroom

10:15-11:30 a.m.

Let's Make a Deal: Overseas Production Incentives

Hall A, Room 206-207

Moderator: David Jenkinson, C21 Media Ltd.

Panelists: Bob Campbell, Screentime Pty Ltd.; Pat Ferns, Banff TV Foundation; Phil Segal, Tribune Entertainment; Alexander Thies, Neue Filmproduktion TV

10-11 a.m.

Expand Your Audience and Your Revenue Through Online Subscription Services Presented by RealNetworks

Exhibit Floor Theatre

11:15-12:15 p.m.

An eTV Pitch Meeting: Making The Case For eTV—Literally

Exhibit Floor Theatre

Moderator: Marcia Zellers, American Film Institute

Panelists: Michael Davies, Who Wants To Be a Millionaire; Dave Housman, Charter Communications

12:30-1:30 p.m.

The POV on VOD Presented by the Digital Spectrum Roundtable

Exhibit Floor Theatre

Moderator: Tom Morgan, Digital Spectrum, IDG Executive Forums

2:15-3:15 p.m.

Interacting Outside the Box

Exhibit Floor Theatre

Moderator: Allison Dollar, Interactive Television Alliance

Panelists: Andy Beers, Microsoft TV Group; Bill Sheppard, Sun Microsystems

3:30-4:30 p.m.

Producing for Interactive Television

Presented by the Interactive Media Peer Group of the Academy of TV Arts & Sciences

Moderator: Brian Seth Hurst, The Opportunity Management Company & Governor, ATAS' Interactive Media Peer Group

Panelists: Brian Brunius, WNET-TV New York; Karen Lennon, BeyondZ Interactive Media; Stephanie Otto, Brainstorm Communications; John Roberts, Game Show Network

