Agency Execs: If It Smells Like a Miss,Why Call It a Hit?

Media agency

executives are shaking their heads over recent announcements by NBC and Fox to

give full-season orders to some freshman series that have aired only a few

times and produced less-than-stellar 18-49 demo ratings.





They say they

can't recall when this many poorly-rated new primetime series were committed to

by broadcast networks so early in the season and are concerned that down the

road, it could have a negative impact on the ad packages they bought for

clients in the upfronts.





"I've seen

instances where new series that were incredibly strong over their

first few weeks were given full-season orders early, but never this many shows

so early and at these ratings," says Sam Armando, senior VP, director

strategic intelligence, Starcom MediaVest Group Exchange. "It indicates that

they are satisfied with a series doing a 1.6 or 1.8 18-49 rating and if that's

what they are saying, it's very scary."



NBC recently

announced that it placed orders for "back nine" episodes (for a total of 22)

for freshman drama Revolution and first-year sitcoms Go On and The

New Normal. Fox has given full-season orders for freshman sitcoms Ben

and Kate and The Mindy Project.



Fox

Entertainment chairman Kevin Reilly says the decision to order full seasons of Ben

and Kate and The Mindy Project "is a signal of longer-term thinking"

on the part of the network. "We are beginning to reach a place where it takes

longer to build audiences for shows. . . there are so many programming options

and so many platforms for viewers to watch them on, that each series needs to

be given time for viewers to sample them and find the shows they like. Today,

people are watching TV shows at their own pace."



"If a series is

strong creatively, we are willing to take a flyer on it, even if the ratings

aren't where we might want them to be," says Jeff Bader, president of program

planning, strategy and research at NBC.



Media agency

execs did not have as much of a problem with the full-season order of Revolution,

although sci-fi series on broadcast networks, with a few exceptions, have a

track record of starting strong and continuing on a downward track for the rest

of the season. Revolution is averaging a 3.2 in the demo after three

airings in its regular 10 p.m. Monday time period. Although it has declined

from a 4.1, that 23% decline is typical for new series. However, it needs to

stabilize soon.



Go On's first-run episoderatings are

skewed because NBC premiered it during its Olympics coverage. Since it

premiered it its regular time period of Tuesday night at 9 on Sept. 11 with a

3.4 18-49 rating, it has dropped steadily. Its fourth episode averaged only a

2.1 demo rating, down 37% from the premiere.



The New

Normal also premiered in

its regular time period on Tuesday night at 9:30 on Sept. 11 and drew a 2.5

18-49 rating. On Oct. 2, it was down to a 1.7 rating, a decline of 31%.





On Fox, Ben and

Kate fell to a 1.6 18-49 demo rating in its second week, while The Mindy

Project dropped to a 1.9.



"I've never seen

anything like this," says Billie Gold, VP, director of buying/programming

research, at media agency Carat, reacting to the shows' full-season orders. "I've

seen cancelling a show very quickly after an episode or two, but I've never

seen this level of buying more episodes so early of series that are not doing

very well."



More Days, Better Numbers





The networks have

been releasing live-plus-three-day viewing numbers that have shown considerable

ratings increases for the shows; networks are likening that to the C3 rating that

is the currency which media agencies base their upfront buys on.



Last week, live-plus-three-day

viewing increased Revolution's 18-49 rating to a 4.8, a 50% jump; The

New Normal's demo rating

increased from a 1.7 to a 2.4, a 41% rise; Go On's 18-49 rating went

from a 2.1 to a 2.7, up 29%; Ben and Kate's 18-49 rating rose from

a 1.6 to a 1.9, up 19%; while The MindyProject's demo rating

went from a 1.9 to a 2.5, an increase of 32%.





But the media

agencies say those ratings are meaningless because they are three-day viewing

ratings, not commercial ratings. They say it doesn't matter how many more

viewers watch shows in DVR mode, as a sizable portion are always going to fast-forward

through the commercials and it's the commercial viewing that clients are

paying for.



The more

valuable C3 ratings have not come in yet for the first two weeks of the official

start of the regular season.





"Advertisers don't

care who watched a program in DVR mode," SMGx's Armando says. "We want to know

who watched the commercials. C3 ratings measure who's watching only during the

commercial minutes of each show. Nielsen has to go in and weed all of that data

out. That's why it takes a few weeks until after each show airs to compile that

C3 data."





Media agency

Carat did put together an audience estimator for commercial viewing (C3) within

the broadcast network shows that aired during the week of Sept. 17-23. What

they show is that most series' live-plus-same-day program ratings go down when

the C3 measurement is used. "Comparing live ratings to live-plus three-day

ratings offer no barometer at all as to how a show will do with C3 ratings," says

Carat's Gold. "And very few shows get a big bump in ratings when you compare

live program ratings to C3 ratings."



The two Fox

series did not premiere during that week, but the three NBC series did air in

their regular time periods that week. Revolution, which showed such a

sizable gain from live-plus-same-day to live-plus- three-day ratings, showed no

gain at all when live-plus-same-day was compared to C3. Go On, which showed a 29% gain from live to live-plus-three,

actually showed a 2% decline when live was compared to C3. The New Normal

was one of the few shows that actually showed a small gain of 8%, not the 41%

it did when comparing live to live-plus-three.



The Name Of the Game





So the networks

seem to be playing a bit of a public relations game, which has agency execs

wondering if they aren't just trying to make these shows seem more popular to

the general public. Putting out press releases that series are being picked up

for a full season will result in stories being written in both the trade press and

the general press, and then picked up on the entertainment news shows. It could

be a case of execs crossing their fingers and thinking, if you build it-with

"it" being good buzz-they will come.



"I do think the

networks might be trying to create a false perception that they are giving

these series full-season orders because they are successful, and that they are

trying to create some illusion that these shows are doing well when they're

not," says Gold. "Or maybe they just have nothing better in development to

replace them with."



Brad Adgate,

senior VP of research at Horizon Media, says the biggest "head-scratcher" is

NBC's The NewNormal. "Obviously they hope the numbers will turn

around or they feel the comedies, despite the low numbers, are better than

anything they have in development."





Adgate says if

the ratings on these full-season-ordered sitcoms don't improve, the networks

can schedule them in time periods with lower rating expectations such as Friday

or Saturday night. Or they could air them in place of low-rated reruns of other

series. Or, in NBC's case, the network could also televise the episodes on one

of the other NBCUniversal cable networks, Adgate says.



And that's not

going to make advertisers very happy.





SMGx's

Armando says that while clients are protected with make-goods

for rating shortfalls, "advertisers don't want to be in programs that they didn't

buy or intend to be in. We're not buying a run of schedule ad packages on

broadcast. We are putting together packages with specific shows on specific

nights of the week based on business models of our clients. We can't just take

random make-goods on random nights if the shows we bought under-deliver the

entire season. Picking up series with poor ratings for an entire season runs a

risk of damaging advertisers' strategies on those networks."



But Reilly at

Fox is calling for patience all around, starting with his own network. "For a

while there's been a constant shuffling of shows and an endless churn of

picking shows and then replacing them quickly," he says. "In the past we've cancelled

some shows too quickly."



As far as Ben

and Kate and The Mindy Project specifically, Reilly says, "These are

shows I believe in and I want to give them time to catch on. I believe in our

Tuesday night comedy strategy and I want to see it through."





Reilly also

recalled history and said that comedies in general take longer to draw

audiences and reach their peak. He cited CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory

as a comedy that took a few years before it became a breakout hit. And going

back further, he cited Cheers, Seinfeld and Everybody Loves Raymond

as comedies that took more than one season to catch on with audiences before

they became hits.



"Ben and Kate

and The Mindy Project have younger viewers [both have median age

audiences of about 36] and each one needs time on the air to broaden their

viewership and get some more older viewers," Reilly says.



Reilly adds that

one other factor went into the decision to order more episodes of

both the comedy series-comedies are easier to fit in around all the preemptions

that will disrupt viewing patterns on Fox as they do every October, with the

coming of primetime post-season MLB telecasts, including the League Championship

Series and the World Series.



"On top of the

disruptions for post-season baseball, our schedule will also be interrupted by

several presidential and vice presidential debates," Reilly says.



SMGx's Armando

acknowledged that Reilly did say when announcing the new fall schedule that the

network planned to be patient, and that Reilly was firm about wanting to

establish the Tuesday night comedy block, but he added that based on the

ratings of these series right now, Reilly's decision to order full seasons of

each series "is really pushing it."



"I do understand

he wants to be patient with these series, but there's no need to do full-season

orders," Armando says. "Just order a few more episodes and see how they do."



Not

surprisingly, Bader is equally bullish about his NBC series. "I've never heard

of an agency executive complaining about a show staying on a network too long,"

he says, adding that the decision to give full-season orders to the three series

was made because the network believes in the shows creatively, and because they

are all doing better in their time periods than the shows that occupied those slots

last season.



Bader adds that

all the networks are still rolling out season premiere episodes, making any

negative decisions on shows a bit premature. "We don't know what the landscape

will look like several weeks from now," he says.



Bader also said

that from a financial standpoint, it's important that production be continuous

on a series; by allowing it to go on hiatus while waiting to determine if

additional episodes are going to be ordered, it can be expensive to get things

back in gear again.

