Agencies Refresh Branded Entertainment Offerings

ZenithOptimedia has been quietly bedding down a new U.S. branded entertainment unit under former Rainbow Media executive Susan Joseph Smith. She told ADverse, “As an agency, we felt the need to develop and launch a dedicated group and roll out our services to the entire client base.”



Other media agencies have been retooling their offerings in the past few months. Starcom Entertainment appointed a new chief in Tom Weeks, following the exit of Laura Caraccioli-Davis to Ben Silverman’s Electus, while Interpublic formed a fresh venture under CEO Scott Donaton.



The Association of National Advertisers reported high interest from its members in the branded entertainment sphere. Eighty percent of advertisers think it will play a much bigger role in TV advertising, with 38% planning to spend more in programming as an alternative to the 30-second spot.