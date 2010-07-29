AFTRA Taps Cavallaro As Executive Director

The American Federation of Radio &

Television Artists has picked a familiar face, attorney Mary Cavallaro,

to head up its news and broadcast department as executive director.

Cavallaro, who has been in private

practice in Philadelphia, was formerly assistant executive director of

AFTRA in Philly starting in 1995 and was eventually named national

representative and staff counsel.

During that time, she helped negotiate

agreements with TV and radio stations in Philadelphia, New Orleans, New

York and other markets.

She replaces Debra Osofsky, who is stepping down July 30.