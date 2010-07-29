AFTRA Taps Cavallaro As Executive Director
The American Federation of Radio &
Television Artists has picked a familiar face, attorney Mary Cavallaro,
to head up its news and broadcast department as executive director.
Cavallaro, who has been in private
practice in Philadelphia, was formerly assistant executive director of
AFTRA in Philly starting in 1995 and was eventually named national
representative and staff counsel.
During that time, she helped negotiate
agreements with TV and radio stations in Philadelphia, New Orleans, New
York and other markets.
She replaces Debra Osofsky, who is stepping down July 30.
