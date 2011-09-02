AFTRA Names New Boston Executive Director

The American Federation of Television and Radio Artists has named Tom Higgins executive director of its Boston local.



He succeeds Dona Sommers, who retired Aug. 29, but will remain a consultant to the union. Higgins has been assistant executive director for the Boston local since 2007 and with the union since 2000, when he joined as broadcast director.



In addition to being the chief negotiator for all union contracts for the local, including TV and radio station contracts, he will now oversee daily operations of both AFTRA and the Screen Actors Guild Boston local operations in Boston, as well as oversee all national contracts for TV and radio programming, commercials, sound recordings and industrial and new media produced in Boston and the New England area.