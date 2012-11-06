The AFTRA Foundation Launches Sandy Fund

AFTRA Foundation said Tuesday it has created a

$50,000 fund to help SAG-AFTRA members recover from Superstorm Sandy.

That

comes a day after the SAG Fund and SAG Motion Pictures Players Welfare fund

announced it had made $500,000 available for similar storm relief.

"Our

hearts are behind our actions and, like a true family, the AFTRA Foundation is

here to help our members when they need help the most," said AFTRA president

Shelby Scott in a statement. "We've seen great loss and suffering caused by

this storm. Helping our members rebuild their lives is the most important work

we can do at this time."

As

with the SAG Fund, AFTRA's grants will be available to members in good standing

as of May 2012. Information on both funds is available by contacting The Actors

Fund at 212-221-7300, ext. 119, or intakeny@actorsfund.org.