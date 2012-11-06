The AFTRA Foundation Launches Sandy Fund
AFTRA Foundation said Tuesday it has created a
$50,000 fund to help SAG-AFTRA members recover from Superstorm Sandy.
That
comes a day after the SAG Fund and SAG Motion Pictures Players Welfare fund
announced it had made $500,000 available for similar storm relief.
"Our
hearts are behind our actions and, like a true family, the AFTRA Foundation is
here to help our members when they need help the most," said AFTRA president
Shelby Scott in a statement. "We've seen great loss and suffering caused by
this storm. Helping our members rebuild their lives is the most important work
we can do at this time."
As
with the SAG Fund, AFTRA's grants will be available to members in good standing
as of May 2012. Information on both funds is available by contacting The Actors
Fund at 212-221-7300, ext. 119, or intakeny@actorsfund.org.
