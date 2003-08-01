AFRTS pays visit to Fox

Promoters from the American Forces Radio and Television Service, part of the U.S. Armed

Forces Radio and Television Network, paid a visit to Fox Friday for some

basic training in edgy promotion from the folks at that network's marketing

department.

The service wants to "improve the visual makeup of the Army's on-air

promos," according to a letter to the network, and hopes to learn from Fox's

example.

Last fall, under new promo chief Roberta Mell, Fox launched a marketing and

branding campaign that drew industry accolades.

Is the army playing favorites with Fox? Not according to Eric Tassill, chief

of the U.S. Armed Forces Radio and TV Network, who said his organization tries

to pay occasional visits to the broadcast networks to help educate the employees at

the service's far-flung broadcast outposts.