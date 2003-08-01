AFRTS pays visit to Fox
Promoters from the American Forces Radio and Television Service, part of the U.S. Armed
Forces Radio and Television Network, paid a visit to Fox Friday for some
basic training in edgy promotion from the folks at that network's marketing
department.
The service wants to "improve the visual makeup of the Army's on-air
promos," according to a letter to the network, and hopes to learn from Fox's
example.
Last fall, under new promo chief Roberta Mell, Fox launched a marketing and
branding campaign that drew industry accolades.
Is the army playing favorites with Fox? Not according to Eric Tassill, chief
of the U.S. Armed Forces Radio and TV Network, who said his organization tries
to pay occasional visits to the broadcast networks to help educate the employees at
the service's far-flung broadcast outposts.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.