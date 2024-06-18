The Africa Channel to Offer June Afrobeats Documentary, ‘Music For Wildlife’ Concert for Black Music Month

The Africa Channel will roll out several new shows in celebration of Juneteenth and Black Music Month, including a documentary special on the emerging Afrobeats music genre.

Afrobeats: Nigeria to the World debuts June 22 and examines the Africa-originated music genre's origins, what defines the beat, and how it has evolved from Africa to America, according to network officials.

Also airing on the 22nd is a concert music special, Music for Wildlife, which introduces audiences to both established new African musicians while raising awareness for wildlife around the world featuring some of the world’s leading stars and activists supporting the movement, including Lupita Nyong’o, Davido and Jackie Chan.

On June 23, Africa Channel will debut Muziki Ni, a concert series featuring prominent and emerging artists of all genres from Africa and the Diaspora as they share the inspiration behind their music and unique music videos, said the network.

During the June 19 Juneteenth holiday, the network will re-air several documentary films chronicling the lives of iconic legends, including Serena Williams, Simone Biles and Tina Turner, said Africa Channel.

