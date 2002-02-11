African-American group counters Sharpton

The Centre for New Black Leadership Monday challenged the Rev. Al Sharpton's

protests of EchoStar Communications Corp.

'While we may agree that more sermons and gospel programming should be on

television compared to what generally airs, EchoStar and its programming

department and viewers should make that decision, not protesters in the street,'

said Charles Polk Jr., chairman of the CNBL's board of directors.

Sharpton and his National Action Network have been protesting outside

EchoStar's Washington, D.C., office, the home of CEO Charlie Ergen, and

EchoStar's investment bank, Credit Suisse First Boston, complaining that the

satellite-TV company will not carry Word Network, an urban ministry channel.

'No one can deny the importance of employee, stockholder, consumer and

customer oversight of corporate business practices and mergers,' Polk said. 'It

is more important, though, that the black community engage in entrepreneurial

endeavors, creating viable businesses of our own rather than merely picketing

someone else's.'

The CNBL is a nonprofit organization that believes 'racial equality

presupposes a parity of economic and skill development between the races. CNBL

takes exception to a civic order in which past victimization is made the

currency of a near-permanent black identity of protest and entitlement,'

according to the organization's mission statement.