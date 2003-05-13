AFMA asks FCC to keep rules
AFMA, the association representing independent TV and film producers, has
written Federal Communications Commission member Michael Copps asking that the FCC both maintain current
media-ownership restrictions and adopt additional rules, including a 25 percent
set-aside of network prime-time schedules for shows from producers entirely
independent of the networks (although many shows have numerous production
companies involved, they often included one of the network-co-owned studios).
Copps has been a leading voice for more input on further loosening of the
rules. AFMA's members include Home Box Office, Alliance Atlantis Communications Inc., FremantleMedia, New Lice
Cinema, RKO Pictures and Troma Entertainment Inc.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.