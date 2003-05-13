AFMA asks FCC to keep rules

AFMA, the association representing independent TV and film producers, has

written Federal Communications Commission member Michael Copps asking that the FCC both maintain current

media-ownership restrictions and adopt additional rules, including a 25 percent

set-aside of network prime-time schedules for shows from producers entirely

independent of the networks (although many shows have numerous production

companies involved, they often included one of the network-co-owned studios).

Copps has been a leading voice for more input on further loosening of the

rules. AFMA's members include Home Box Office, Alliance Atlantis Communications Inc., FremantleMedia, New Lice

Cinema, RKO Pictures and Troma Entertainment Inc.