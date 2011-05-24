Aflac To Sponsor Heisman Trophy

Aflac has signed on to sponsor the Heisman

Trophy to increase its college football affiliation, MediaDailyNews

reported.

The insurance company, which has been

campaigning to recruit more agents, has already sponsored an in-game trivia

game. The deal's duration is reportedly for multiple years, although the terms

were not announced.

College football is a lucrative advertising spot

for insurance company; Allstate has placed ads s on field goal nets and Liberty

Mutual sponsoring a coach-of -the-year competition.