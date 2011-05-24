Aflac To Sponsor Heisman Trophy
Aflac has signed on to sponsor the Heisman
Trophy to increase its college football affiliation, MediaDailyNews
reported.
The insurance company, which has been
campaigning to recruit more agents, has already sponsored an in-game trivia
game. The deal's duration is reportedly for multiple years, although the terms
were not announced.
College football is a lucrative advertising spot
for insurance company; Allstate has placed ads s on field goal nets and Liberty
Mutual sponsoring a coach-of -the-year competition.
