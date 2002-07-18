AFI picks digital class of 2002
The American Film Institute has tapped a new group of TV producers, who
applied to attend its three-day Digital TV camp in Los Angeles.
In its fifth year, the workshop helps producers develop new tools and
techniques for digital TV production.
The networks chosen for the 'strength' of their programming and 'proposed
plans for incorporating digital enhancements' were TV Land and Turner Classic
Movies. T
he shows selected were PBS's Sesame Street, Arthur,
P.O.V., and Matters of Race; ESPN's Mohr Sports, and Food
Network's The Best Of.
This year's workshop is slated for July 24-26 at AFI's L.A. campus.
