AFI Honors Top TV Shows
A total of 10 TV shows -- from ABC’s Alias to HBO’s The Wire -- will be honored by the American Film Institute for their outstanding achievements in television at a Beverly Hills luncheon Thursday, Jan. 22.
Also on the list are HBO’s Angels in America, Fox’s Arrested Development and 24, CBS’s Everybody Loves Raymond and Joan of Arcadia, FX’s Nip/Tuck, ESPN’s Playmakers and Showtime’s Soldier’s Girl.
Unlike most awards shows, which honor the creative community in various categories, AFI honors a show’s entire creative ensemble, including producer, director, cast, writer and so on. A 13-person jury of scholars, artists, critics and AFI trustees chooses the shows to be honored after two days of deliberation in Los Angeles.
