Affils annoyed over The View

ABC took some heat from affiliates for going off its coverage of Monday's

horrific plane crash in Queens, N.Y., to return, for about half an hour to its

morning talk show, The View, while other networks stayed with the

story.

The network, which acknowledged affiliates' complaints, said it was a control

room decision based on the lack of news coming from the story, which was about

an hour-and-a-half old when ABC left it.

ABC noted that it soon returned with live coverage and carried the

President's press conference Monday afternoon.

But some frustrated news directors lamented that ABC's early coverage had

attracted a large audience--which had dropped considerably by the time The

View was dropped and the news with Peter Jennings was back.

Ironically, The View began with live shots and acknowledgement of the

disaster, but later 'was doing a segment on how to change your hair color, ' a

news director noted. - Dan Trigoboff