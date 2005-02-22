Affair Adds Three

Twentieth Television has cleared its revival of syndicated access magazine show A Current Affair in San Francisco (KPIX), Las Vegas (KVVU) and Raleigh, N.C. (WRAZ), for 2005, which means that the show is now cleared in about 50% of the country.

The revival of the syndicated half-hour, which aired for 10 years starting in 1986, will begin airing on the co-owned Fox O&O's starting this spring. The three new sign-ups will be able to give the fall 2005 show a summer start if they chose.