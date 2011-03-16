AETN Promotes MacDowell to VP
AETN announced Wednesday the promotion of Alexandra MacDowell to VP, production management.
MacDowell, who previously served as director of production management, will now oversee nonfiction, reality, and alternative programming
production management for History, A&E and Lifetime, reporting
directly to the senior vice presidents of all three networks.
"Collaborative, creative and resourceful, Alex is an
exemplary executive who has streamlined the entire production management
process giving the networks at AETN a unique advantage in this very competitive
environment. Alex possesses an intimate knowledge of each network and its
objectives and succeeds in developing innovative solutions that benefit all of
us. We unanimously agree that she is uniquely qualified to help drive us into
the future," said David McKillop, SVP, development and programming,
History.
