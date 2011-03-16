AETN Promotes MacDowell to VP

AETN announced Wednesday the promotion of Alexandra MacDowell to VP, production management.

MacDowell, who previously served as director of production management, will now oversee nonfiction, reality, and alternative programming

production management for History, A&E and Lifetime, reporting

directly to the senior vice presidents of all three networks.

"Collaborative, creative and resourceful, Alex is an

exemplary executive who has streamlined the entire production management

process giving the networks at AETN a unique advantage in this very competitive

environment. Alex possesses an intimate knowledge of each network and its

objectives and succeeds in developing innovative solutions that benefit all of

us. We unanimously agree that she is uniquely qualified to help drive us into

the future," said David McKillop, SVP, development and programming,

History.