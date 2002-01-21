A&E's Minute and Reality return
A&E Network is bringing back two original series from last fall that stumbled after Sept. 11.
Minute by Minute, which retells historical events from eyewitness
accounts, will return Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. EST with 14 new hours.
There will be eight new episodes of Ultimate Reality, a
fantasy-adventure series from Who Wants to Be a Millionaire creator
Michael Davies, although its new primetime slot has not been
decided.
