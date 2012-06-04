A&E's ‘Longmire' Premieres to 4.1 Million Viewers

The premieres of A&E's new Western drama Longmire attracted 4.1 million viewers

Sunday at 10 p.m., making it the cable network's most-watched original series

launch ever.

That audience made Longmire

the top new scripted drama on cable in 2012 in both total viewers and adults

25-54, drawing 1.4 million viewers in the demo.

Earlier in the night, the season three premiere of The Glades drew 3.1 million viewers at 9

p.m., up 19% over its season two average and 1.4 million adults 25-54, up 27%.