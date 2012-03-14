Aereo Launches in New York

Despite lawsuits filed by broadcasters and studios seeking to block its service, Aereo has launched a new subscription TV service in the New York market.

The $12 a month service offers access to broadcast signals on such Internet connected as the iPhone, iPad, Roku, AppleTV and MacBook, with new subscribers getting a free 90 day trial.

Users get access to a remote antenna that is used to access over 20 broadcast channels and 40 hours of remote DVR storage. They are able to access the service on up to five devices.

At launch the service supports Apple devices and Roku, but is expected to expand to Android soon.

As previously reported, a number of major broadcasters and studios have filed two separate lawsuits in Federal Court for the Southern District in New York alleging that the service, which does not pay content owners or broadcasters for access to their streams, violates copyright laws.

In response, Aereo has argued that its technology falls under the fair use and other provisions of the copyright rules because it supplies a separate antenna and storage for each subscribers.

"Technology is changing rapidly and consumers have embraced innovation that simplifies access to entertainment," said Aereo founder and CEO Chet Kanojia, in a statement announcing the New York launch. "People no longer want to be tethered to their TVs or cable boxes. Consumers are demanding more flexibility and value; Aereo delivers just that. This truly groundbreaking technology will usher in a new era of choice in the broadcast marketplace, making the consumers the ultimate winners."

Aereo is based in Long Island City, N.Y., and recently announced $20.5 million series A financing led by IAC.