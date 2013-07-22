Aereo to Launch in Utah Aug. 19
Aereo has announced an Aug. 19 launch date for its expansion
to Utah.
It is currently operating in Boston, Atlanta, and New York,
with plans to add Chicago Sept. 13 and more markets in the fall.
Aereo uses remote antennas to deliver TV station signals
over the Web, but is being sued by broadcasters because it does not pay them,
as do cable operators.
Aereofounder/CEO Chet Kanojia said last week the company is still on track to
expand to 22 markets by the end of the year.
Broadcasters have tried to get the courts to
enjoin the service until a decision is rendered on the legality of the service,
but has been denied so far.
