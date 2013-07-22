Aereo to Launch in Utah Aug. 19

Aereo has announced an Aug. 19 launch date for its expansion

to Utah.

It is currently operating in Boston, Atlanta, and New York,

with plans to add Chicago Sept. 13 and more markets in the fall.

Aereo uses remote antennas to deliver TV station signals

over the Web, but is being sued by broadcasters because it does not pay them,

as do cable operators.

Aereofounder/CEO Chet Kanojia said last week the company is still on track to

expand to 22 markets by the end of the year.

Broadcasters have tried to get the courts to

enjoin the service until a decision is rendered on the legality of the service,

but has been denied so far.