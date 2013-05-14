Aereo Lands in Atlanta on June 17

Aereo said Tuesday that it will unleash its broadband

TV/cloud DVR combo in Atlanta on June 24, marking its third launch market,

following its initial debut in New York City and in Boston on May 15.





Beginning June 17, customers in Atlanta who have

pre-registered with Aereo will receive an invitation to join. After June 24,

Aereo will offer subscriptions to all eligible consumers in the Atlanta

designated market area (DMA), which it estimates to cover 5.3 million consumers

in 55 counties across Georgia, Alabama and North Carolina. Comcast is the

incumbent cable operator in Atlanta.





Aereo said there are 27 over-the-air broadcast channels

accessible through Aereo's antenna/DVR technology, including major networks

such as WSB-HD (ABC), WAGA-TV (FOX), WXIA-TV (NBC), WGCL-TV (CBS) and WPBA

(PBS); special interest channels such as France24, BounceTV, MyTV, and

AntennaTV; and Spanish-language broadcast channels such as Univision, MundoFox,

and UniMas. In addition, consumers can also add Bloomberg Television, for a

total of 28 channels.



Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.