Aereo Hits NYC Suburbs in Widening Service to 19 Million People

Aereo -- the Internet TV startup that major broadcasters

accuse of illegally retransmitting their content -- announced Monday that it

has decided to made its service available to 19 million people living in the

New York City metropolitan region.

The company also kicked off its first advertising campaign,

which shuns TV ads in favor of outdoor advertising including billboards and

phone-kiosk posters. Aereo markets itself as an alternative to cable, satellite

or telco TV, with the tagline "No Cable Required."

The expanded New York coverage includes 29 counties

across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania, according to the

company. Previously, Aereo was only available to residents of the

five boroughs of New York City proper. In January, Aereo announced its

intention to expand to 22 additional markets this year.

"Creating more choice and a competitive marketplace is a

good thing for consumers," Aereo founded and CEO Chet Kanojia said in a

statement.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.