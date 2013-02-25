Aereo Hits NYC Suburbs in Widening Service to 19 Million People
Aereo -- the Internet TV startup that major broadcasters
accuse of illegally retransmitting their content -- announced Monday that it
has decided to made its service available to 19 million people living in the
New York City metropolitan region.
The company also kicked off its first advertising campaign,
which shuns TV ads in favor of outdoor advertising including billboards and
phone-kiosk posters. Aereo markets itself as an alternative to cable, satellite
or telco TV, with the tagline "No Cable Required."
The expanded New York coverage includes 29 counties
across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania, according to the
company. Previously, Aereo was only available to residents of the
five boroughs of New York City proper. In January, Aereo announced its
intention to expand to 22 additional markets this year.
"Creating more choice and a competitive marketplace is a
good thing for consumers," Aereo founded and CEO Chet Kanojia said in a
statement.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.