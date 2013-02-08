Aereo Hires Video Game Marketer

Aereo has hired Alex Moulle-Bertreaux, formerly global head

of marketing and PR for Rockstar Games (Grand

Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption),

to help market its service as it expands beyond the New York market.

"As chief commercial officer, Moulle-Berteaux will

oversee the company's marketing initiatives, customer care, distribution

partnerships and product management, playing a critical role in helping develop

Aereo's overall business and its nationwide expansion efforts -- a planned 21 markets in 2013 -- announced in

January," Aereo said in announcing the hire.

Aereo's service includes streaming TV station signals

online, which has drawn the ire, legal and otherwise, of broadcasters, who view

the service as something of a grand theft audio and video, arguing it is anillegal attempt to circumvent copyright laws. Aereo has argued that it does

not need broadcaster's permission or pay them for airing the signals because

they are simply providing remote, online access to over-the-air antennas

supplying signals their customers get for free.

A court has refused to enjoin Aereo from providing the

service while the court decides broadcasters' legal challenge, paving the way

to Aereo'sannounced expansion plans last month.