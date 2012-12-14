Aereo Cuts Carriage Deal With Bloomberg TV
Aereo, the Internet TV startup being sued for copyright
infringement by major broadcasters, has added Bloomberg TV to its over-the-top
streaming and DVR service available for a little as $8 per month -- its first
deal with a cable network.
Terms of the agreement were not disclosed, although the
companies confirmed Aereo is paying to carry the financial news network. Aereo spokeswoman
Virginia Lam said there is "no timeline on additional [content] partnerships at
this time."
"Bloomberg Television offers exceptionally high quality
business news content and we believe that our members will see deep value
adding in Bloomberg Television as their â€˜go-to' source for financial
news," Aereo founder and CEO Chet Kanojia said in an emailed statement. "With
this partnership, Aereo continues to deliver innovative, easy to use
technology, more choice for consumers, and an exceptional consumer
experience."
