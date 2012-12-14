Aereo Cuts Carriage Deal With Bloomberg TV

Aereo, the Internet TV startup being sued for copyright

infringement by major broadcasters, has added Bloomberg TV to its over-the-top

streaming and DVR service available for a little as $8 per month -- its first

deal with a cable network.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed, although the

companies confirmed Aereo is paying to carry the financial news network. Aereo spokeswoman

Virginia Lam said there is "no timeline on additional [content] partnerships at

this time."

"Bloomberg Television offers exceptionally high quality

business news content and we believe that our members will see deep value

adding in Bloomberg Television as their â€˜go-to' source for financial

news," Aereo founder and CEO Chet Kanojia said in an emailed statement. "With

this partnership, Aereo continues to deliver innovative, easy to use

technology, more choice for consumers, and an exceptional consumer

experience."

