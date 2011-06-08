Aegis Group Taps Doug Ray as Carat President
Aegis Group has made Doug Ray to president of Carat USA, reports MediaPost.
Ray
replaces Martin Cass on July 1, who is moving to an unnamed post within
Aegis, the article said. Both will report to Nigel Morris, CEO, Aegis North America.
Ray
had been the executive vice president at the agency, where he oversaw
accounts such as P&G and Diageo. Over the last year, Carat has added
Beiersdorf, Home Depot and Red Bull to its list of clients.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.