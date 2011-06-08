Aegis Group Taps Doug Ray as Carat President

Aegis Group has made Doug Ray to president of Carat USA, reports MediaPost.

Ray

replaces Martin Cass on July 1, who is moving to an unnamed post within

Aegis, the article said. Both will report to Nigel Morris, CEO, Aegis North America.

Ray

had been the executive vice president at the agency, where he oversaw

accounts such as P&G and Diageo. Over the last year, Carat has added

Beiersdorf, Home Depot and Red Bull to its list of clients.