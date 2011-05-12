Aegis Group Reports 9.1% Organic Revenue Growth

Aegis Group attributes its

first quarter 2011 organic growth to its media services operations, especially

in North America, MediaDailyNews

reported.

Organic revenue increased

9.1% while total revenue rose 16.3%; the Aegis Media division's organic growth

rates were higher at 10.1% compared to the marketing research division,

Synovate which increased 7.3%.

"Our business in North America continued to deliver

strong performance improvement, supported by on-going positive new business

momentum," the company said in its earnings statement. "Aegis Media

secured total net new business wins of $1.6 billion during the first quarter of

the year (2010: $0.8 billion), driven in particular by our new business

momentum in North America. Wins during the quarter included The Home Depot and

Disney in North America, Enel in Latin America, Ergo, Findus, Asda, Red Bull,

the Scottish Government and eBay in Western Europe and Kellogg's digital creative

business in Asia Pacific."

Aegis plans to move forward with its acquisition plans in

a more aggressive manner, by "target[ing] acquisitions which provide scale,

infill and innovation, with a focus on small to medium-sized bolt-ons in both

faster growing regions and digital."

The first quarter also saw the company acquire small

media services businesses including Clickthinking, a South Afraican performance

marketing business and Riber, a U.S. sports and entertainment marketing agency.