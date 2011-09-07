A+E, Scripps Join Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement

A+E Networks and Scripps Networks have joined the Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement, an alliance of media companies, ad agencies and advertisers focused on developing new ways to measure audiences across multiple platforms.

CIMM was formed in the fall of 2009, in the hopes of spurring industry suppliers to deliver better ways of gauging cross-platform media consumption and using set-top box data for audience measurement -- whether those come from Nielsen or someone else.

New York-based CIMM now has 24 active members: A+E Networks, AT&T, Belo, CBS Corporation, Carat USA, Comcast Networks, ConAgra, Discovery Communications, Gannett, GroupM, Hearst, Interpublic Group's Mediabrands, Microsoft, NBC Universal, News Corporation, Omnicom Media Group, P&G, PepsiCo, Publicis Groupe, Scripps Networks, Time Warner Inc., Unilever, Viacom and The Walt Disney Co.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel News.