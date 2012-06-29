A+E Networks UK Expands Polish Distribution

A+E Networks UK has expanded the distribution of its networks in Poland, with a carriage deals for History HD on the DTH platform 'n' and a separate deal with UPC to carry its Crime & Investigation Network.

A+E Networks UK is a joint venture between A+E Networks and the British pay TV operator BSkyB. The venture's managing director Tom Davidson noted in a statement that "we are delighted to secure new distribution deals for our channels in Poland" and that expanding their reach "in this market is a continued priority for us."

History HD first launched in the UK in October 2006 and made its first appearance in Poland in April of 2008.

In the UK, Crime & Investigation Network launched in July 2006 and bowed in Poland in March of 2010. It is currently available in 98 territories, reaching over 39 million households.

The company reports that "more distribution deals are expected to be secured for both channels across Europe in 2012."