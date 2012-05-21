A&E Network Promotes Slattery to Executive VP of Marketing

A&E Network has promoted Guy Slattery to executive VP of marketing, Bob DeBitetto, president and GM of A&E and BIO Channel announced Monday.

Slattery was most recently senior VP of marketing, a post to which he was named in 2006. In that role, he oversaw all marketing initiatives for A&E Network, BIO Channel and Crime & Investigation Network, including brand strategy, on-air promotion, off-net media buying, creative advertising, social media and strategic partnerships.

His new position will add oversight of the network's consumer public relations, and he will continue to report to DeBitetto.

"Guy is an outstanding marketer and strategist who has been instrumental in the success of A&E over the past six years," said DeBitetto. "He is a branding expert who possesses the rare mix of creative and business acumen and I look forward to continuing to work with Guy to grow the A&E brand."

Prior to joining A&E Network, Slattery was senior VP of creative and marketing at National Geographic Channels International. He also held positions worldwide at British Sky Broadcasting, MGM Television Networks and Star Television Networks.