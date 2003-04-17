A&E nabs CSI: Miami
A&E Network has nabbed the cable rights to forensic drama CSI: Miami from King
World Productions, which is distributing the CBS Productions, Bruckheimer
Television and Alliance Atlantis show.
A&E will pay up about $1 million per episode for off-net rights to strip
CSI: Miami beginning in fall 2006.
A&E also gets rights to replay the early seasons beginning this fall, for
about $100,000 to $150,000 per episode. These episodes must air out of prime time.
After 2008, the show is exclusively A&E's for repeats.
A&E would not disclose financials.
Since losing off-nets of Law & Order, A&E has picked up reruns
of Third Watch and Crossing Jordan, but ratings for those
shows don't match the hearty Nielsen Media Research marks Law & Order used to
contribute.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.