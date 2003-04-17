A&E nabs CSI: Miami

A&E Network has nabbed the cable rights to forensic drama CSI: Miami from King

World Productions, which is distributing the CBS Productions, Bruckheimer

Television and Alliance Atlantis show.

A&E will pay up about $1 million per episode for off-net rights to strip

CSI: Miami beginning in fall 2006.

A&E also gets rights to replay the early seasons beginning this fall, for

about $100,000 to $150,000 per episode. These episodes must air out of prime time.

After 2008, the show is exclusively A&E's for repeats.

A&E would not disclose financials.

Since losing off-nets of Law & Order, A&E has picked up reruns

of Third Watch and Crossing Jordan, but ratings for those

shows don't match the hearty Nielsen Media Research marks Law & Order used to

contribute.