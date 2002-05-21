A&E to launch TV-Ography
Playing off its franchise Biography series,
A&E Network is planning a tell-all series about popular television shows.
TV-Ography delves into the stories behind TV shows
and stars beginning June 3.
The new series is part of A&E's new programming slate, which also includes
tributes and stunts for Biography's 15th anniversary and 1,000th episode.
On Friday nights, A&E will stage Bio in a Movie, airing a classic
movie interspersed with Biography segments.
The network's documentary slate is highlighted by Old Friends,
produced by Julia Roberts. Old Friends traces the lives and connections
between three lifelong women friends.
A documentary series from director Michael Apted, Married in America, debuts
in June.
A&E is also launching a new weekly documentary series, Cold Case Files, and
bringing back Minute by Minute.
Also slated for this season are five original movies, including four-hour
miniseries The Lost World and a six-hour series, Napoleon.
