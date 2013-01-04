A+E Inks Amazon Prime Deal, After Netflix Loses Shows

Amazon.com

announced a content licensing agreement with A+E Networks to add past seasons

of series from A&E, bio, History and Lifetime to the online retailer's

Prime Instant Video service -- just a few months after Netflix's deal for a

chunk of A+E content lapsed.

With the A+E

programming Amazon's Prime Instant Video now provides more than 33,000 movies

and TV episodes, more than doubling over the past year, for members of the $79

membership program for free two-day shipping. The deal with A+E includes

episodes from Pawn Stars, Storage Wars and Dance Moms,

which are also available for purchase through Amazon Instant Video.

In September, Netflix's deal for about 40 A+E TV shows and miniseries,

representing more than 800 hours of content, expired. Netflix had been asking

for exclusive online distribution rights for the A+E content -- something the

programmer was not willing to offer, a source familiar with the discussions

said at the time.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.