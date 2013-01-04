A+E Inks Amazon Prime Deal, After Netflix Loses Shows
Amazon.com
announced a content licensing agreement with A+E Networks to add past seasons
of series from A&E, bio, History and Lifetime to the online retailer's
Prime Instant Video service -- just a few months after Netflix's deal for a
chunk of A+E content lapsed.
With the A+E
programming Amazon's Prime Instant Video now provides more than 33,000 movies
and TV episodes, more than doubling over the past year, for members of the $79
membership program for free two-day shipping. The deal with A+E includes
episodes from Pawn Stars, Storage Wars and Dance Moms,
which are also available for purchase through Amazon Instant Video.
In September, Netflix's deal for about 40 A+E TV shows and miniseries,
representing more than 800 hours of content, expired. Netflix had been asking
for exclusive online distribution rights for the A+E content -- something the
programmer was not willing to offer, a source familiar with the discussions
said at the time.
