A&E falling Minute by Minute
The debut episode of A&E Network's new series, Minute by Minute,
mustered only a 0.6 rating Wednesday, 50 percent lower than the network's
September primetime average.
Minute by Minute retells historical events through eyewitnesses'
accounts. But the debut episode, which chronicled the 1993 World Trade Center
bombing, almost never aired.
After the Sept. 11 attacks, A&E executives debated holding back the
episode, but they eventually added information about the most recent terrorist
attacks, including interviews with rescue workers who were on the scene in 1993
and again Sept. 11.
Other stories in the 13-episode series include the 1989 San Francisco
Earthquake, the attempted assassination of President Reagan and the eruption of
Mount St. Helens.
