A&E closes Centre Street
A&E Network will not renew legal drama 100 Centre Street for a
third season.
The original averaged a solid 1.8 Nielsen Media Research rating in its first
season, but it has slowed down to a 1.0 average during season two. There are two
episodes left to air.
A&E programmers are hoping to introduce a new original series in the
fall, but they have yet to discuss any pilots.
Another original, detective series Nero Wolff, kicks off its second
season in April. It averaged a 1.9 rating in its first season.
