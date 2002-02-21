A&E closes Centre Street

A&E Network will not renew legal drama 100 Centre Street for a

third season.

The original averaged a solid 1.8 Nielsen Media Research rating in its first

season, but it has slowed down to a 1.0 average during season two. There are two

episodes left to air.

A&E programmers are hoping to introduce a new original series in the

fall, but they have yet to discuss any pilots.

Another original, detective series Nero Wolff, kicks off its second

season in April. It averaged a 1.9 rating in its first season.