A&E cancels Nero Wolfe
A&E Network's programming housecleaning continued this week when the
network canceled original drama Nero Wolfe.
The acclaimed period drama, starring Timothy Hutton, averaged about a 1.7
rating in its second season. That likely wasn't high enough for A&E to
justify the production costs.
The tab for high-quality original drama can run more than $1 million per
episode.
In a note on its Web
site, A&E explained: "Although [Nero Wolfe]
performed moderately well amongst tough competition for two seasons, it simply
did not do well enough for us to be able to go on making it, given the current
television climate."
The cancellation comes a few weeks after A&E ousted its proramming chief,
Allen Sabinson.
The channel also recently canceled its other original drama, 100 Centre
Street, under similar circumstances.
Once bullish on original series, A&E seems to now be
focused on made-for-TV movies and miniseries, as well as documentary
series.
