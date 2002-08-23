A&E cancels Nero Wolfe

A&E Network's programming housecleaning continued this week when the

network canceled original drama Nero Wolfe.

The acclaimed period drama, starring Timothy Hutton, averaged about a 1.7

rating in its second season. That likely wasn't high enough for A&E to

justify the production costs.

The tab for high-quality original drama can run more than $1 million per

episode.

In a note on its Web

site, A&E explained: "Although [Nero Wolfe]

performed moderately well amongst tough competition for two seasons, it simply

did not do well enough for us to be able to go on making it, given the current

television climate."

The cancellation comes a few weeks after A&E ousted its proramming chief,

Allen Sabinson.

The channel also recently canceled its other original drama, 100 Centre

Street, under similar circumstances.

Once bullish on original series, A&E seems to now be

focused on made-for-TV movies and miniseries, as well as documentary

series.