A&E bringing back Nero Wolff

A&E announced Wednesday that its detective series Nero Wolff will return for a second season.

The network has ordered 16 new episodes, which will premiere in January. In its first season, the series averaged a 1.9 rating. A&E also presented a slate of original new shows to television critics Wednesday in Pasadena, including an upcoming week-long show hosted by actress Sandra Bernhard, which may become a weekly series, and an original WWI movie, The Lost Battalion, starring former NYPD Blue star Rick Schroder.

The network also previewed two reality-documentaries series. Ultimate Reality, from Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? creator Michael Davies, gives ordinary people the chance to fulfill their fantasy experiences and Minute by Minute, which retells historical events based on eye-witness accounts.

- Allison Romano