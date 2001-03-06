A&E bringing back 100 Centre Street

A&E Network is bringing back its legal drama 100 Centre Street to cable this fall and will add Bobby Cannavale from NBC's Third Watch to the cast, The New York Daily News reports.

The show's creator, Sidney Lumet, is set to produce another drama for A&E, May It Please the Court, using courtroom transcripts to re-create several landmark court case.

A&E programming vice president Allen Sabinson told the News that the network is aware courtroom dramas work on its air. In addition to originals 100 Centre Street, A&E has drawn strong ratings with its American Justice series and reruns of NBC's Law & Order.