A&E to air WTC bombing doc

A&E is going forward with the debut episode of its historical Minute by Minute series that recounts the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.

After considerable internal debate, A&E decided to proceed as planned with the series debut which chronicles the Trade Center bombing through eyewitness accounts - its signature approach to presenting historical events. Instead of canceling the episode, A&E will air the program with updated information on the latest attacks, including interviews with rescue workers worked both crises.

"We're looking to shed more light on both the 1993 attacks and the Sept. 11 attacks," said an A&E spokesman.

The second episode of Minute by Minute on Oct. 15 retells the story of the 1989 San Francisco Earthquake.

- Allison Romano