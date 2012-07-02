Advocates Make July 2 Declaration of Internet Freedom

For whenever Congress takes new aim at online piracy legislation, and to make a broader statement of their online principles, more than 100 advocacy groups, individuals and companies from the ACLU and Free Press to Mozilla and reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian have signed a new Declaration of Internet Freedom.

They describe it as an international movement to establish and defend the following principles

"Expression: Don't censor the Internet.

Access: Promote universal access to fast and affordable networks.

Openness: Keep the Internet an open network where everyone is free to connect, communicate, write, read, watch, speak, listen, learn, create and innovate.

Innovation: Protect the freedom to innovate and create without permission. Don't block new technologies, and don't punish innovators for their users' actions.

Privacy: Protect privacy and defend everyone's ability to control how their data and devices are used."

We've seen the power that millions of people have against threats from corporate and government interests alike - whether in fighting for Net Neutrality or against SOPA [the Stop Online Piracy Act that was stopped in its tracks by 'netcompanies and ther allies]. Now comes a moment for us to shape, to debate and to unite behind a positive, proactive vision for the Internet's future."

Those are all generally held principles on both sides of the debate, the devil is in the definitions of things like "fast" and "affordable" and "open," or what constitutes "censorship" or "protection." If past is prologue, there are those willing to do battle for their respective definitions.