Advice for Brand Marketers: Learn How Digital Pre-Roll Video Is Bought, Sold and Measured

I am old enough to remember life in the P.C. era (that's "pre-cable");

in fact, I remember TV life pre-remote. And when cable TV started gaining in

popularity and there was talk of TV content moving to a subscription model,

some wondered what that would all mean to TV advertising.

Well, TV advertising continued to grow. Cable didn't take

advertising away. It became a subscription, of sorts—people pay for TV access—but

most perceive it as a way to get a good picture and lots of channels. The

packages are so broad that no one knows the price they pay for particular

channels, such as ESPN or HistoryHD.

Things are now changing once again. Disruption is again on

the horizon. eMarketer is reporting that cable subscriptions may decline as

more consumers begin using over-the-top (OTT) content viewing. OTT is the

newest term in the digital-meets-TV space, so let me spend a few sentences

explaining.

One definition says OTT "describes broadband delivery of

video and audio without a multiple system operator being involved in the

control or distribution of the content itself." This refers to accessing the

likes of Hulu, Amazon, Netflix, YouTube, etc. to view programming that

previously was to be found only on television.

According to eMarketer, the percentage of people watching

OTT content daily is now 33%, which is double the number from two years ago. And

the percentage that does it at least weekly stands at over half: a big 59%.

What I find particularly interesting about this trend is

that OTT is device-agnostic. When you have a Netflix subscription, you can

access the content from any device—TV, tablet or mobile. So there is potential

for devices to merge much more quickly than once thought. Today, I have apps

for Netflix, YouTube and Amazon on three devices. Will all content viewing—or

at least a great percentage of it—via TV become app-based? Will the age of

broad cable packages with hundreds of channels become a thing of the past,

replaced by a la carte buying to be viewed device agnostically?

In this model, where will TV advertising sit? One

possibility is that some video content will be bought via subscriptions to

Netflix/Hulu and the like, and some will be ad-supported in the form of

pre-roll and mid-roll video content, much the way back episodes of shows like Survivor

can be watched on PCs with a few commercial breaks. Once again, the

interesting thing is the device-agnostic nature of this advertising. The ad "units"

bought will be able to run on any device.

Another potential is that some companies such as Microsoft (take

the recently unveiled Xbox ONE for example) will be able to insert ads before

content viewing for consumers who choose ad-supported vs. subscription access

to games and video content.

Finally, the third option is that Google will simply take

over all pre-roll video ad serving on all devices and leave the crumbs for

niche players.

For years there has been talk about the growth of digital

pre-roll video advertising. The only thing standing in the way has been the relative

lack of online video content. Where will it come from? How will more content

get online? Perhaps it's not a matter of video content, such as movies and TV

shows coming "online," but more a matter of "online" in the form of OTT viewing

coming to TVs.

The key message to brand marketers and brand researchers:

digital is coming fast and the old models are quickly breaking down. The best

way to be prepared is to learn as much as you can about how digital advertising

and pre-roll video is sold, bought and measured as quickly as you can, so that

you will be ready for the device-agnostic future of content viewing and brand

communications.

